Assetmark Inc. Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,755,145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,786,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $218,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after buying an additional 7,287,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Down 0.2%

PFE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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