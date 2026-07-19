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Assetmark Inc. Has $24.55 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Sanofi logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 14.8% in the first quarter, adding 65,796 shares to reach 509,464 shares valued at about $24.55 million.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted their positions in Sanofi, while overall institutional ownership stands at 14.03% of the company’s stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold with an average target price of $49.50, even as a few firms issued buy or strong-buy calls and others downgraded the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sanofi.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,464 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Sanofi were worth $24,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 95.8% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 607 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.34. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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