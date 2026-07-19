Assetmark Inc. Has $28.91 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,649 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,547 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.15% of General Mills worth $28,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group raised its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Mills Stock Down 1.8%

GIS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.09 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,355.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on General Mills from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised General Mills from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about General Mills

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General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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