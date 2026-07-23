Assetmark Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 433.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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