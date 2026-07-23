Assetmark Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,252 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,423,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,889,413,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,107,264 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,968,807,000 after buying an additional 2,938,827 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,676,302,000 after buying an additional 629,310 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605,781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,371,044,000 after buying an additional 4,744,982 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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