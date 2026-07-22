Assetmark Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,869,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.92.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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