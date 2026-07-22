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Assetmark Inc. Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Relx Plc $RELX

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Relx logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Relx Plc by 90.1% in the first quarter, ending with 184,119 shares valued at about $6.1 million.
  • Institutional interest in RELX remains active, with several other hedge funds and advisors also adding positions; overall, 15.02% of the stock is held by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” after recent upgrades and downgrades from firms including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Relx.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,119 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Relx were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 3,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2,468.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 1,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Citigroup raised Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Relx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of RELX opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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