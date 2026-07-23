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Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Takeda Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.8% in the first quarter, ending with 227,616 shares worth about $4.2 million.
  • Other institutions also boosted holdings, including Royal Bank of Canada, AQR Capital Management, and Goldman Sachs; overall, 9.17% of Takeda’s stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Takeda shares opened at $16.86, with the company reporting $0.56 EPS on $6.9 billion in revenue last quarter. Analysts are currently split, with the stock carrying an overall Hold rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,616 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,496 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company's stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 59,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 692,404 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 82,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of -0.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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