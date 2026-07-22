Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Free Report) by 14,270.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 249,302 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 3.9% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Prudential Public from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Prudential Public Price Performance

NYSE:PUK opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

About Prudential Public

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

See Also

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