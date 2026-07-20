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Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Zoetis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. boosted its Zoetis stake by 608.7% in the first quarter, ending with 140,768 shares valued at about $16.64 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high at 92.8%, and several other funds also raised their positions in Zoetis during recent quarters.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: analysts now have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $120.83, while Zoetis also faces ongoing class-action lawsuit overhangs despite recent positive developments like a new diagnostics acquisition and a quarterly dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 608.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,768 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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