Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,248 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,287,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 229,158 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $138,536,000 after buying an additional 705,751 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 23,845 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,812,112 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $340,804,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.31.

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Cintas Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $201.36 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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