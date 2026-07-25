Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,459 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 126,487 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,436.36. This trade represents a 29.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE ORI opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 11.71%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price target on Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Republic International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Key Stories Impacting Old Republic International

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Republic International this week:

Positive Sentiment: ORI reported second-quarter revenue of $2.50 billion , topping Wall Street expectations of about $2.38 billion and rising 5.2% year over year . Old Republic International earnings release and conference call links

ORI reported second-quarter revenue of , topping Wall Street expectations of about and rising . Positive Sentiment: The company also reported net income of $322.3 million , up sharply from $204.4 million a year ago, which supports investor confidence in underlying profitability. Old Republic second-quarter and first-half 2026 results

The company also reported , up sharply from a year ago, which supports investor confidence in underlying profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Management said its ECM business should run at a 90% to 95% combined ratio , and flagged a bargain purchase gain expected next quarter, which may support future results but is not an immediate earnings driver. Old Republic expects ECM to run at a 90%-95% combined ratio

Management said its ECM business should run at a , and flagged a expected next quarter, which may support future results but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted performance was less impressive: net operating income fell to $186.0 million from $209.2 million last year, and EPS of $0.76 missed consensus by a small amount, which may limit upside. Old Republic Q2 earnings snapshot

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

Featured Stories

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