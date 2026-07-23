Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,224 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,319,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,159 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,265,657,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $932,869,000 after buying an additional 1,516,099 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,436 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $914,047,000 after buying an additional 167,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $874,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $491.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.39, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $339.01 and a 1-year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,855,000. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total transaction of $270,139.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,619.04. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $674.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $725.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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