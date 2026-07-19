Assetmark Inc. Purchases 21,087 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,741 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $484.57 and its 200 day moving average is $514.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.36 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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