Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,143 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More TotalEnergies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Reuters: TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. WSJ: TotalEnergies Lowers Estimated Production Hit From Iran War

The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Yahoo Finance: TotalEnergies forecasts stronger second-quarter earnings but shares fall on softer LNG outlook

Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: A broader comparison piece from Zacks argued Chevron has a slight long-term edge over TotalEnergies, but this is more a valuation/portfolio debate than a direct catalyst for TTE. Zacks: CVX vs. TTE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings raised TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of TTE stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

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