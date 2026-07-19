Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 280.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,138 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 155,644 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

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Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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