Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,032 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,869 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,032 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $436.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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