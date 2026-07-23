Assetmark Inc. Sells 6,063 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,413 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Datadog by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Datadog by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1,964.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $13,868,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,142,238.20. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,980.12. This trade represents a 45.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $245.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.78, a PEG ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average of $167.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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