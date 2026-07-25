Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,544 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.00 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $456.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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