Assetmark Inc. Sells 95,805 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 95,805 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $97.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LNTH opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Lantheus's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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