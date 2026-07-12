Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,003 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $30,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 51,922 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,755 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,151 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.13. 747,394 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,238. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.50 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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