Associated Banc Corp Purchases 106,526 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,358 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 106,526 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 12,037,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,748,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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