Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Free Report) by 3,700.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Assurant worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Assurant by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Assurant by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Assurant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Assurant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Assurant across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027. Higher profit forecasts can support the stock by signaling better-than-expected business performance. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Assurant across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027. Higher profit forecasts can support the stock by signaling better-than-expected business performance. Positive Sentiment: Assurant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and offering income support for investors.

Assurant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and offering income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks update did trim near-term estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, while another note slightly lowered Q4 2027 forecasts. These mixed revisions temper the bullish tone but do not outweigh the broader upward trend in longer-term estimates.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Subhashish Sengupta sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $395,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,895 shares in the company, valued at $609,484.35. This represents a 39.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.77, for a total value of $503,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,213,592.28. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,650 shares of company stock worth $7,419,621. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Assurant from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Assurant from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Assurant from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.81. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $260.96.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Assurant's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

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