State Street Corp decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506,568 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,577,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.11% of Assurant worth $660,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $1,269,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $269,635,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $76,718,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $22,271,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

Get Assurant alerts: Sign Up

Assurant Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE AIZ opened at $322.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.86 and a 1-year high of $326.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.35 and a 200-day moving average of $261.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.80%. Assurant's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Assurant's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Assurant's payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Assurant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $331.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Assurant from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of insurance products and services, with a focus on protecting purchases and supporting housing-related needs. Its operations are organized around Global Housing and Global Lifestyle. Through its housing business, Assurant offers products and services such as renters, manufactured housing, and lender-placed insurance, along with related claims and risk-management solutions. Its lifestyle business provides mobile device protection, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and support services for consumers and business partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Assurant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Assurant wasn't on the list.

While Assurant currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report