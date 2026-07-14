Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Astrazeneca Plc $AZN Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Astrazeneca logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its AstraZeneca stake by 184% in the first quarter, ending with 11,855 shares valued at about $2.2 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains generally positive, with several firms reaffirming Buy ratings and AstraZeneca carrying an average Moderate Buy rating and a $211 price target.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, reporting $2.58 EPS and $15.29 billion in revenue, while news this week highlighted an exclusive global license deal for the lung-cancer drug Zegfrovy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 184.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Astrazeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrazeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Key Astrazeneca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca struck an exclusive global license deal for the lung-cancer drug Zegfrovy, a move that could strengthen its oncology pipeline and long-term growth prospects. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating ahead of second-quarter results, saying AstraZeneca should deliver solid earnings and revenue. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts from both the U.S. and U.K. cited a mixed setup, with some optimism on near-term results but limited scope for AstraZeneca to raise full-year guidance. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgraded AstraZeneca to Hold and cut its price target after the Wainua Phase 3 failure, saying the setback weakens the stock’s bull case. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrazeneca currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Astrazeneca

Astrazeneca Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AZN opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.67. Astrazeneca Plc has a 12 month low of $137.23 and a 12 month high of $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $263.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.19%. Equities analysts predict that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrazeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Astrazeneca Right Now?

Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.

While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines