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Astrazeneca Plc $AZN Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Astrazeneca logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Iams Wealth Management trimmed its position in AstraZeneca by 20.4%, selling 5,465 shares and leaving 21,371 shares worth about $1.965 million as of the latest SEC filing.
  • AstraZeneca recently paid a dividend of $1.595 per share (record date Feb 20, paid Mar 23), with the report citing a dividend yield of 156.0% and a dividend payout ratio of 74.83%.
  • The stock trades near $200.59 with a market cap of about $311.1 billion and a P/E of 34.56, while Wall Street’s consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (8 Buys, 1 Sell) and an average target price of $102.67.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrazeneca Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE AZN opened at $200.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.35. Astrazeneca Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. Astrazeneca's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

Astrazeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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