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Astrazeneca Plc $AZN Shares Sold by Saturna Capital Corp

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Astrazeneca logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saturna Capital Corp cut its AstraZeneca stake by 49.8% in the first quarter, selling 813,636 shares and leaving it with 821,571 shares valued at about $161.97 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with 13 analysts rating the stock a Buy, one Hold, and one Sell; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a $211 target price.
  • AstraZeneca reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.58 versus $2.52 expected and revenue of $15.29 billion versus $14.93 billion estimated.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Astrazeneca.

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 813,636 shares during the quarter. Astrazeneca makes up about 2.3% of Saturna Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned 0.05% of Astrazeneca worth $161,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astrazeneca by 45.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Astrazeneca by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,274 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Astrazeneca by 898.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company's stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astrazeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,642 shares of the company's stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Astrazeneca from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of AZN opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average is $188.20. Astrazeneca Plc has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 30.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

About Astrazeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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