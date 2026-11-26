Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,101 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7%

AZN opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AstraZeneca Plc has a 52 week low of $153.41 and a 52 week high of $212.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.90. The stock has a market cap of $285.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.24.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.19. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AstraZeneca from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.67.

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AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom. The company discovers, develops and commercializes prescription medicines, with a focus on oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare diseases. Its research and commercial operations serve patients and healthcare systems across more than 100 countries. AstraZeneca’s portfolio includes medicines for cancer, respiratory and immune-mediated conditions, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, and rare disorders.

Further Reading

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