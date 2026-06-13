Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $96,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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