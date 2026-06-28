Athena Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Athena Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 214.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Athena Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Athena Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $151.49 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Itau BBA Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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