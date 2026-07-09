ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 233.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 63,518 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of ATI worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,787,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ATI by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $124,785,000 after acquiring an additional 929,333 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 684.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $136,923,000 after buying an additional 702,656 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ATI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $168.88.

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ATI Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE ATI opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.19. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,442 shares of company stock valued at $21,219,431. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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