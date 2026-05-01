ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 143.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 702,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.88% of ATI worth $136,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ATI by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 153.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 552.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 609,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,394,349,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $491,476,000 after buying an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ATI this week:

ATI Stock Up 6.4%

NYSE:ATI opened at $155.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $168.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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