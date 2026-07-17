ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 3,506.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,899 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 47,543 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in ATI were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

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ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total value of $7,316,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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