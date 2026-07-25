ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,804 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 759,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of ATI worth $198,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ATI by 37.2% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 27,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.78.

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ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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