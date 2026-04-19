ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS trimmed its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. ATI accounts for about 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS's holdings in ATI were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period.

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ATI Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $168.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.ATI's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $144.89.

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Insider Activity

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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