ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 61,993 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in ATI were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ATI by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,984,000 after buying an additional 209,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ATI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,775,584.11. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.20. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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