Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,526,731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,335 shares of the company's stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 98,696 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 724.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,022,000. Finally, Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Nancy H. Agee acquired 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,382.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,972.85. This represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE:AUB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. 810,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $371.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy (b-)" rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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