First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Free Report) by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,937 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 740,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $40,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 51.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 745,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 253,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company's stock.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $43.62.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares's payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AUB. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.80.

View Our Latest Report on AUB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Linderman sold 7,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $309,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $418,200. This trade represents a 42.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Tillett sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $180,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,214,863.64. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and the parent of Atlantic Union Bank. The company provides consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, mortgage lending, and cash-management services for businesses. Its roots include Union Bankshares Corporation, which adopted the Atlantic Union name in 2019. The company serves customers across Virginia and Maryland, as well as the Washington, D.C., area, through its banking operations and digital channels.

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