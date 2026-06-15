Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,634 Unum Group $UNM

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $446,063,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $438,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $293,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.Unum Group's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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