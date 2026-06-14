Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,897 TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,897 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $210.37 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $252.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here