Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,767 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:GLW opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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