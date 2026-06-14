Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $5.97 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,011,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $859,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Micron Technology by 70.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $677.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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