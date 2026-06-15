Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,430 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 760.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 258 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.2%

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $223.19 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.20 and a twelve month high of $224.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus set a $230.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $192.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $106,002.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,635,885.03. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.45, for a total transaction of $267,410.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,433,306.10. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,892 shares of company stock valued at $16,166,026. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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