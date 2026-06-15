Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,317 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,317 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 400.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 143,841 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1%

BWA opened at $74.61 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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