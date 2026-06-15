Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $966,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,471 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amkor Technology by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 985,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $358,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,693.52. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 109,000 shares of company stock worth $8,106,550 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $82.78 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Trending Headlines about Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is rising around Amkor’s advanced packaging strategy, with recent coverage highlighting renewed focus on its long-term growth targets, AI-related packaging demand, and the company’s role in the semiconductor supply chain. Amkor Technology rallies as investors refocus on advanced packaging growth targets

Investor optimism is rising around Amkor’s advanced packaging strategy, with recent coverage highlighting renewed focus on its long-term growth targets, AI-related packaging demand, and the company’s role in the semiconductor supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest Amkor could still have upside after its big run, driven by ongoing AI/compute packaging demand and the company’s improving execution on advanced solutions. Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock After 277% One-Year Surge Is There Still Upside

Analysts and market commentary suggest Amkor could still have upside after its big run, driven by ongoing AI/compute packaging demand and the company’s improving execution on advanced solutions. Positive Sentiment: Amkor’s HDFO platform is being watched as a potential growth driver for compute packaging, which could benefit the stock if adoption continues and AI demand stays strong. Can HDFO Adoption Strengthen Amkor's Compute Growth Opportunity?

Amkor’s HDFO platform is being watched as a potential growth driver for compute packaging, which could benefit the stock if adoption continues and AI demand stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a fundamental catalyst.

Unusually large call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CFO Megan Faust is a modest caution signal, though the sale was small and part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amkor Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amkor Technology wasn't on the list.

While Amkor Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here