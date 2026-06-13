Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Sells 619,925 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995,602 shares of the company's stock after selling 619,925 shares during the period. Sionna Therapeutics makes up 14.2% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned 6.71% of Sionna Therapeutics worth $123,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 41,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SION. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading raised their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SION

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 235,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32. Following the sale, the director owned 3,247,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,947,196. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,247,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,947,196. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,717,962 shares of company stock worth $77,571,889. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SION opened at $35.92 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The business's fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

See Also

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