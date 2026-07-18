Atlas Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 855.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Walmart by 253.3% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 275,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after buying an additional 81,635 shares in the last quarter. Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $20,016,000. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $40,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $909.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $2,566,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,193,995 shares in the company, valued at $554,488,078.95. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 87,145 shares of company stock worth $10,691,920 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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