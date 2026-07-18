Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $4.59 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

GEHC opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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