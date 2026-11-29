Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,761 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,151,821 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atlassian worth $58,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 23.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 142.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes purchased 13,400 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 423,340 shares in the company, valued at $58,780,759. This trade represents a 3.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $256,122.90. Following the sale, the executive owned 258,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,038,505.70. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,400 shares of company stock worth $11,450,434 and have sold 21,634 shares worth $3,090,716. Corporate insiders own 37.63% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Atlassian had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Atlassian's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation develops software for teams to plan, manage and collaborate on work. Founded in Australia in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, the company serves organizations and users around the world. Its products include Jira for project and issue tracking, Confluence for creating and sharing team knowledge, Jira Service Management for IT and business service operations, and Trello for organizing tasks and projects. Atlassian also offers Bitbucket, a platform for hosting and collaborating on software code.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atlassian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlassian wasn't on the list.

While Atlassian currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report