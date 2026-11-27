Ardmore Road Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,400 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 380,553 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Atlassian worth $26,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 115.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,603,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,402 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 905.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,628 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,538,000 after buying an additional 399,516 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 947.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 283,427 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 256,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 111.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 247,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its position in Atlassian by 171.3% during the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 289,808 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $185.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atlassian had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 1.28%. Atlassian's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,027 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $152,981.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 54,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,915.84. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James Chuong sold 9,261 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $1,253,013.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 276,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,359,712.50. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $11,450,434 and sold 21,634 shares worth $3,090,716. Company insiders own 37.63% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation develops software for teams to plan, manage and collaborate on work. Founded in Australia in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, the company serves organizations and users around the world. Its products include Jira for project and issue tracking, Confluence for creating and sharing team knowledge, Jira Service Management for IT and business service operations, and Trello for organizing tasks and projects. Atlassian also offers Bitbucket, a platform for hosting and collaborating on software code.

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